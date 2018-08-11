Kerala Chapter of Love Commandos to train youth against honour killings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to stop honour killing, a Delhi-based NGO is coming up with an initiative, the Kerala Chapter of Love Commandos (www.lovecommandos.org). The NGO will hold an event in this regard at Gandhi Bhavan at Thycaud here on August 19. Experts will join the meet to offer support to those who are in love and are facing challenges.

The registration will begin from 9 am. Workshop on various subjects, including basic human rights as an Indian citizen, facilities that can be availed of from a police station and courts when you are denied any of your rights, available legal options to live together like marriages in India, and misconnects and unscientific beliefs about sexuality and gender in society, will be organised.

Those who need consultation for various issues can have interactions with legal, counselling and human rights experts. The NGO, with 20 lakh volunteers and manages around 500 shelter homes across the country, has so far conducted 52,000 marriages, said a statement. “We would like to have one lakh trained people in Kerala with at least 10 members from each ward of panchayats. As per the plan, there will be two batches of training programme having a one-week duration from September,” said the statement. Those who need support and shelter can contact 81579 02203 or 98463 51897 or WhatsApp at 94474 98430.