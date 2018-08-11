Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man dies as well’s parapet wall collapses in Thiruvananthapuram

As the pulley came apart, he was flung against the parapet wall.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old man drawing water from an open well at Palavila near Pirappancode died on Friday morning after the well’s parapet wall caved in, apparently under the impact of heavy rain  lashing the area since Thursday night. 

Suresh of Vasantha Nivas was drawing water for a bath. As the pulley came apart, he was flung against the parapet wall. However, the parapet couldn’t bear his weight and collapsed throwing Suresh into the well. 

Hearing the noise, his wife rushed out and raised an alarm. However, the neighbours were unable to mount a rescue operation since the water level was high. By the time the Fire Force personnel arrived, he had died. His body was shifted to the MCH morgue. Suresh was an autorickshaw driver and had recently shifted from the city limits to Pirappancode after buying a new house there. He leaves behind wife Bindu and two children.what the Jayadeva and Padmavati couple had created.

