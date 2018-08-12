Master plan for Nemom project ready

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The master plan for the Nemom project has been prepared and it is ready to be submitted before the Railway Board. The coaching terminal, along with the stabling lines proposed on 12.14 hectares owned by the Railways at Nemom, is all set to be a reality. The project aims to decongest the Central railway station. The stabling lines can be used to shift the parked trains from the station at Thampanooor and use them for train operations. The coaching terminal had been mooted taking into account the lack of platforms to handle the trains at Central station and the satellite terminal at Kochuveli.

A sum of `77.3 crore has been earmarked in the 2018-19 Budget for phase I of the coaching terminal. The project will be completed in two phases. Five stabling lines have been proposed in the first phase. Pit lines to take care of the maintenance of trains are also included in the project. “Plan for the project is prepared and it is ready to be submitted to the Railway Board. With the establishment of the stabling lines, the congestion issue at the Central station can be almost solved without expanding the platforms from existing 5 to 7.

A dedicated line is needed from the Central station to the proposed stabling lines at Nemom and efforts are on to lay it,” said Rajesh Chandran, station director of Chennai Central. The trains are halted at outer ring points for up to half an hour since all five existing platforms would be busy. With the completion of the project, the rakes can be shifted to the coach depot and other trains can move into the Central station.

“The line capacity at Thiruvananthapuram Central station is full and often the loco pilots cannot take trains to the station and are asked to wait at the outer ring. The capacity of the Kochuveli station has become almost full with the introduction of new weekly trains. The proposal to increase platforms to seven or the setting up of the Nemom coach maintenance depot has become crucial,” said a Railway staff.