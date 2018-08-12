Thiruvananthapuram city police set new regulations for demonstrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the city police’s effort to reduce the increasing traffic congestion, the political parties and the public will be allowed to conduct demonstrations and processions in the city limits only from 11 am to 1 pm. In a statement, city police commissioner P Prakash said legal steps would be taken against violators. The decision was following the uncontrolled traffic disruption witnessed in the city in the past few days following various protests and processions. Several vehicles were stranded in the congestion for hours. So, the organisers of the protest march and processions should take prior permission from the police. The protestors should not take over the entire road for the demonstrations. Parking will not be allowed on the stretches where an agitation or a procession is organised.

According to DCP R Aditya, special arrangements would be taken in streamlining the parking system in the city. During the time allotted for protest marches, the vehicles will be diverted so as to avoid congestion. The police will initiate stringent action against illegal parking of vehicles in the city. The vehicles that flout parking norms will be removed using a recovery van, and the expense of shifting the vehicle will be levied from the owner. With Onam around the corner, the inflow of vehicles into the city for will be higher. The city police have informed the public to park the vehicles only in the allotted parking lots, and thereby cooperate with the police.

Two months ago, the State Human Rights Commission had ordered the police to restrict agitations near the Secretariat premises and ensure unhindered movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the area. State Police Chief Loknath Behera had also replied to the commission that the demonstrations were conducted near the Secretariat in violation of court rulings that upheld the right to travel on public roads. Though several activists demanded an alternative place to hold agitations and steps to prevent such gatherings near the Secretariat, no action had been taken so far.