A vintage ride to keep up the spirit of Independence Day

Come Wednesday, a visual treat is on offer for the vintage scooter lovers in the district.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come Wednesday, a visual treat is on offer for the vintage scooter lovers in the district. One can take a trip down memory lane with the Vintage and Classic Scooters Club (VCSC) will conduct an Independence Day Road Show from Kanakunnu Palace Ground to Varkala Beach.

According to the club, the show is limited only to two-stroke engine scooters that were in production between 1960 and 2004. The scooters that will make its presence in the road show includes Lambretta, Lamby 150, Vijay Super, Vespa 150, Bajaj Super, Bajaj Chetak, Vijay Super and others. The show will commence at 8.30 am.

“The membership to the club has been limited to those who own a vintage or classic scooter. We have members almost in every district. At Thiruvananthapuram, we have 15 to 20 members,” said Ashique, president, VCSC.

Meanwhile, Ajith, executive member of VCSC, who is in charge of the Thiruvananthapuram district, said that the club’s activities are not limited to conducting exhibition or road shows but it also gives priority in conducting awareness classes for motorists in following road safety laws and wearing a helmet.  

“We had conducted our very first show on January 26, 2017. Since then we conducted various programmes in many parts of the state. The sole aim of conducting such programmes is to promote vintage scooters and for this, we have started Whatsapp group and Facebook groups. We were getting good responses also,” said Ajith. For more information contact - 9037132058

