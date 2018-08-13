Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to innaugrate nine new police stations in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 13th August 2018

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate nine newly built police stations and buildings of three existing stations on Monday. Nagaroor police station in Thiruvananthapuram rural limits will be directly inaugurated by the Chief Minister while the rest will be inaugurated via video conference. Nagaroor police station will be the first complete computerised station in the state.
The other stations that will be inaugurated are Achankovil in Kollam, Kaipamangalam in Thrissur, Koppam in Palakkad, Thondernad in Wayanad,Poovar and Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, Vadakara and Elathur in Kozhikode will be inaugurated.

Newly built blocks in New Mahe in Kannur, Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad and Kurathikadu in Alappuzha will be also unveiled. With the inauguration of new ones, the number of stations in the state has risen to 477.

