Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food Safety Department gets new portal

At the inaugural function, she claimed that the initiative is the first of its kind in the country and the online system will strengthen food safety enforcement activities in the state.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has come out with an online portal to boost safety initiatives in the state. The Food Inspection and Laboratory Information System (FILIS) portal - which will ensure the traceability of food from farm to fork - was launched by Health and Food Safety Minister K K Shylaja here on Sunday.

At the inaugural function, she claimed that the initiative is the first of its kind in the country and the online system will strengthen food safety enforcement activities in the state.“With the system in place, the day-to-day activities of food safety offices can be monitored. Other than that, the officers can track the status of the notice that is served to processors or traders, fine, food analysis report, prosecution proceedings and appeal,” said Shylaja.

What gives FILIS the edge is that it is less time-consuming and will ensure the accuracy of food safety inspection.The portal was developed by SIDCO for the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Kerala.“FILIS provides complete tracking of a sample from the time it is received at the laboratory until the results are completed. It will also eliminate unnecessary paperwork and manual processes,” said a Food Safety Department officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Food Safety Department online portal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless