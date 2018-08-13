Food Safety Department gets new portal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has come out with an online portal to boost safety initiatives in the state. The Food Inspection and Laboratory Information System (FILIS) portal - which will ensure the traceability of food from farm to fork - was launched by Health and Food Safety Minister K K Shylaja here on Sunday.

At the inaugural function, she claimed that the initiative is the first of its kind in the country and the online system will strengthen food safety enforcement activities in the state.“With the system in place, the day-to-day activities of food safety offices can be monitored. Other than that, the officers can track the status of the notice that is served to processors or traders, fine, food analysis report, prosecution proceedings and appeal,” said Shylaja.

What gives FILIS the edge is that it is less time-consuming and will ensure the accuracy of food safety inspection.The portal was developed by SIDCO for the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Kerala.“FILIS provides complete tracking of a sample from the time it is received at the laboratory until the results are completed. It will also eliminate unnecessary paperwork and manual processes,” said a Food Safety Department officer.