Game for Coconut Challenge?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a national-level Coconut Challenge aimed at fostering ideas and innovations to give an impetus to the coconut sector, including its farming, marketing and process improvement.

KSUM, in association with Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) and State Planning Board, is holding the two-day competition on the sidelines of the International Coconut Conference and Expo 2018 on September 6 and 7 at the Raviz Kadavu, Kozhikode.

The event, targeted at rejuvenating the coconut sector in the state, will be a unique opportunity for innovators, startups, individuals and students to showcase their ideas and prototypes that could facilitate mentoring and funding support from various government agencies. It would also link entrepreneurs, innovators and farmers.

The last date for submission of entries is August 19. Entries will be accepted at the link https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/programs/ncc/. Top 10 entries will be announced on August 22. Presentations of top three entries will be held on September 6 and 7. These entries will get Rs one lakh and a scale-up grant up to Rs 7 lakh will be provided.