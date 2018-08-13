Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government re-instates Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) park project

The project was inaugurated in February 2011 during the tenure of the previous LDF Government.The main objective of TrEST Park is to promote partnership and interaction.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has re-instated the research park project focusing on science and technology at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) which hit a major roadblock seven years ago. The park titled ‘TrEST’ (Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology) will be of international standards modelled on the research parks at Stanford Research Park at Silicon Valley in the United States and IIT Chennai Research park.

However, it did not take off later. Now, the project has received a lease of life following the arrival of multi-national companies to the state with the support of CET Alumni. The Kerala Technology University (KTU) will also be a stakeholder of the project.  

Speaking to Express, J Letha, vice-chancellor in-charge,KTU, said the project would be alive again after a few years of deadlock. “This project is expected to offer quality research mechanism to the students as well as the faculty members.

This will be a first of its kind in the state which has top-class facilities. Many multi-national companies will be part of the project in the field of industry research.

A major laptop manufacturing company will be the first institution to join hands with the facility,” Letha said.   

The government has begun the initial proceedings by appointing former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kerala Start-up Mission C Jayasankar Prasad as the CEO of the project. The main objective of TrEST Park is to promote partnership and interaction between academic community and industry.

The synergy is expected to benefit both and bring about qualitative and quantitative improvements.  
Tony Thomas, Chief Information Officer of Nissan who was instrumental in bringing the Nissan global digital hub, and Ajay Prasad, Country Head of US-based Taurus Investment Holdings LLC, who brought the investment of Taurus Embassy IT township to Technopark phase-III, were the students of the college.
Hence the government has started looking at the possibilities of developing the capability of students in the field of research in technology.

“Even though the park to be set up inside the CET, the vision is to eventually bring in all engineering and technology academic and research institutions in Kerala into its fold, ” an official associated with the proposed park said.

