Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Guru Gopinath Natanagramam to produce cultural magazine from September

The magazine will be published every three months, Natanagramam secretary Sudarsanan Kunnathukal said.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Guru Gopinath Natanagramam is planning to bring out a magazine from September which will focus on studies and researches in the field of dance, upcoming events and trends and new talents in dance.

The magazine will be published every three months, Natanagramam secretary Sudarsanan Kunnathukal said.

The Natanagramam, which functions under the Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, is situated at Vattiyoorkavu. Commemorating the late Guru Gopinath, the Natanagramam was established in 1995 to train young dancers in different art forms such as Kerala Nadanam, classical music, light music. The magazine is aimed at bringing the national-level spotlight on the cultural activities undertaken by the institution.

The institution has invited suggestions from the public on a logo for the proposed publication, articles on dance-related subjects and pictures.

Entries should be sent to:

Guru Gopinath Natanagramam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram - 695013 or emailed to secretaryggng@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guru Gopinath Natanagramam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless