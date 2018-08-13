Guru Gopinath Natanagramam to produce cultural magazine from September

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Guru Gopinath Natanagramam is planning to bring out a magazine from September which will focus on studies and researches in the field of dance, upcoming events and trends and new talents in dance.

The magazine will be published every three months, Natanagramam secretary Sudarsanan Kunnathukal said.

The Natanagramam, which functions under the Cultural Affairs Department of the state government, is situated at Vattiyoorkavu. Commemorating the late Guru Gopinath, the Natanagramam was established in 1995 to train young dancers in different art forms such as Kerala Nadanam, classical music, light music. The magazine is aimed at bringing the national-level spotlight on the cultural activities undertaken by the institution.

The institution has invited suggestions from the public on a logo for the proposed publication, articles on dance-related subjects and pictures.

Entries should be sent to:

Guru Gopinath Natanagramam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram - 695013 or emailed to secretaryggng@gmail.com.