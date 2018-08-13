In Ashtapadiyattam, myth blends with art

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashtapadiyattam, the dance drama penned and composed by 12th-century poet and Sanskrit scholar Jayadeva in Geetha Govindam, enthralled audience at Senate Hall on Saturday.

The event was organised by Sree Guruvayurappan Dharma Kala Samuchayam.

Professor Venugopal Nair of Sanskrit University, along with his students, gave a memorable performance as the 10 avatars of Maha Vishnu, much to the delight of the audience.

Matsya Avatar, the first in Desavatharam, was staged first. In a mesmerising act, Lord Brahma sitting in the middle of Ksheera Sagara composing vedas and hayagreeva, was bought alive. The recital in Kedara raga and the dramatic presentation were met with an ovation.

Next was churning of Ksheerasagara. The recital was in Bouli raga adi tala. The artistes followed it up with the Varaha act in Vasantha thala adi raga. Equally majestic was the Narasimha Moorthy act which portrayed the ferocity of Narasimha and the meek surrender of Hiranyakashipu. It was in Dunyasi raga Adi tala.

In his fifth incarnation, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana and the recital was in Devagandhari raga and thalamalika.

Then came Parasuram and his interaction with Karna. The mythical tale was staged beautifully with the actors depicting the characters with finesse. The play was in Nattakurinji raga and thalam was Thalamaliga.

Sreerama avatar, one of the most popular, was welcomed with an ovation as artists who perform Rama and

Ravana landed on stage.

It was followed by the tale of Lord Balaram and Lord Krishna. The final act, that of Kalki, ended the play.

The crowd consisted of Governor Justice (Rtd) P Sathasivam, Princess Gowri Lakshmi Bai, Princess Ashwathi Thirunal Parvathi bai, E Sreedharan and TKA Nair IAS.