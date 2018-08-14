Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three sentenced to life in Syed Ali murder case

The three accused in the sensational Syed Ali murder case, which had rocked the capital city eight years ago, have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The three accused in the sensational Syed Ali murder case, which had rocked the capital city eight years ago, have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.
Thiruvananthapuram VI Additional District and Sessions Judge P N Seetha on Monday pronounced the verdict on the three accused - Sajeer, 29, his brother Rafeek, 24, and Hussein Abbas, 25, all residents of Vallakkadavu - for stabbing Ali to death in Chalai on September 6, 2010.

The trio have been fined `2 lakh each, failing which they will have to remain in prison for one more year. The accused were given life sentences under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, one-month sentence for illegal confinement and a year term for inflicting wounds with lethal weapons. All the sentences will run concurrently.Shafeek - the first accused - had died during the trial. The prosecution case was that Ali’s was a revenge killing. He was accused of killing Sathar aka Atta Sathar, uncle of the first three accused, at a bar in Eenchakkal in 2008.

Sathar’s nephews were waiting for a chance at retribution and their wait finally bore fruit on September 6, 2010. The four-member gang spotted Ali, his sister Nabeesa and her daughter Mehrjan, then a minor, in front of a textile shop in Ruby Nagar. One of them stabbed Ali with a sharp blade. Ali tried to flee into a mobile phone shop nearby, but the gang bludgeoned him with a soda bottle after which he fell down. Ali was then stabbed repeatedly.

The case had nine witnesses, including Nabeesa and Mehrjan, but everybody except the duo turned hostile during the trial. Public prosecutor M Salahudeen said the bloodstains found on the weapons and the clothes worn by the assailants turned vital in solving the case. Rafeek had argued that he was not present at the scene of the crime and was with his wife, who had been admitted at the Medical College Hospital for delivery. However, he failed to prove that it was impossible for him to reach the spot from the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener