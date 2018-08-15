Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala rains: Orange alert declared in Thiruvananthapuram

Many parts of the state capital were submerged in the incessant rains that have continued to lash the state capital for more than 24 hours.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Patuthippara-Kariyam road in Thiruvananthapuram completely submerged in the rains (Photo | EPS/ BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of Kerala. The orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.  

A 60-year-old man identified as Gopalan died as a wall of his house collapsed at Chirayinkeezhu area in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The shutters of Neyyar Dam were raised by one more foot taking it to 12 ft. More shutters of Aruvikkara and Peppara dams were opened. Three out of four shutters of Peppara dam were opened by 50 centimetres while five of six shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened by Tuesday late night. 

Six relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. 

