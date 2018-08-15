Six officers win President’s police medal for meritorious service
TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Six police officers from the state have won the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. P B Rajeev, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Kozhikode; A Shanawaz, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Administration Crime Branch CID Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram; B Vipin Chandran, Inspector, SCRB Thiruvananthapuram; E S Bijumon, DySP, Vigilance, Thiruvananthapuram; Rex Bobby Aravin, DySP, Vigilance, Alappuzha, and R Prakash, SI, Vigilance, Special Investigation Unit- I, Thiruvananthapuram, are the medal winners.
Indian Police Medal
A K Sunil, Assistant Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, Thiruvananthapuram won the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service.