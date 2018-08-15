Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Six officers win President’s police medal for meritorious service

 Six police officers from the state have won the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. P B Rajeev, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Kozhikode; A Shanawaz, Deputy Superintendent

Published: 15th August 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Six police officers from the state have won the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. P B Rajeev, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Kozhikode; A Shanawaz, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Administration Crime Branch CID Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram; B Vipin Chandran, Inspector, SCRB Thiruvananthapuram; E S Bijumon, DySP, Vigilance, Thiruvananthapuram; Rex Bobby Aravin, DySP, Vigilance, Alappuzha, and R Prakash, SI, Vigilance, Special Investigation Unit- I, Thiruvananthapuram, are the medal winners.

Indian Police Medal 
A K Sunil, Assistant Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, Thiruvananthapuram won the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Police Medal  President’s Police Medal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss