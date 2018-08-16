A naturopathic touch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Athira Shiji, BNYS, is the founder of Pranavam Naturopathy and Yoga Clinic in Thiruvananthapuram. With personalised care for patients, focus on hygiene, and affordable healthcare, Dr Athira is trying to revolutionise the healthcare industry in the state. She can diagnose the way MDs do—yet, give the patient a whole new arsenal of treatments and insights. Instead of waiting for a disease to emerge, she works to head it off before it happens.

Currently, she treats patients with Digestive Health, Stress/Anxiety, Mental Health, Sleep Disorders, Autoimmune, Sport Injuries, Chronic Fatigue and Chronic Pain, Head & Migraines, Hormonal Health, Musculoskeletal Issues, Diabetes and Psychological Disorders. The clinic also performs various Signature Spa massages for rejuvenation and wellbeing. Health talks on healthy life style and diet, and yoga workshops have been conducted at several places by now.

The Pranavam wellness retreats began in 2010 and some of the other notable retreats are;

The latest being the workshops conducted for women’s benevolent form ISRO

Four days retreat program was conducted in France Reunion on the invitation of Government as part of their cultural events on October 27 2016.

Pranavam clinic has been honoured to associate with the central prison for the last two years, conducting wellness workshops for prison officers and disease management sessions for prison inmates.

Several long and short retreat programs for IT professionals, bank employees, Continuing Medical Education program for doctors

Not so known facts about Mudras!

Mudras are part of Yoga that is practised for good health. Be it as a preventive medicine or as a curative tool, Mudras are having miraculous effects. There are Mudras that can be effectively used to survive a heart attack, bronchitis, asthma attack, chronic backache, to tinnitus. For improving concentration to eyesight, mudras can be effectively used.

The physical body is made up of five elements namely –

Air,

Water,

Fire,

Earth and Aakash (either - the tiny intercellular spaces in the human body).

Imbalance of these elements disrupts the immunity system and causes disease. Deficiencies in any of these elements can be made up by connecting one part of the body with another in a particular manner through Mudras.

Health benefits

1. For positive promotion of health

2. For treating ailments

3. First aid tool for respiratory illness, cardiac ailments etc.

4. Mudras can bring about miraculous change and improvement in our body.

5. Mudras generate Powers to provide all round development of mind & body which brings peace and happiness.

6. Mudras are miraculous remedies. They provide instant relief in many illnesses.

7. Mudras can pacify almost any ailment from simple earache to heart attack.

8. Mudras help in moulding the Physical, Mental and even the Moral aspects of the individual.

9. Some Mudras can balance the elements of the body within 45 minutes while some are fast enough to act within a few seconds.

10. Practice of some of the Mudra’s regularly can cure Insomnia, improves memory.

When to do?

Can be practised while sitting, lying, standing, walking or even talking.

For good results should be practised for 4-5 minutes at one time.

If a mudra cannot be made in both hands, you may do it in one hand only

Pranavam hospital has availability of female therapists and BNYS doctors round the clock. Male therapists are available on call. Her passion for promoting wellness, fitness and integrated medicine makes her a sought-after speaker for Corporates, IT, Educational Institutions and also for State Prisoners.

What is a Naturopathic Doctor?

A naturopathic doctor is a licensed physician who has graduated from an accredited five and a half, post-graduate, naturopathic medical school, and has been board certified.

The training consists of a comprehensive study of the conventional medical sciences, including anatomy, physiology, pathology, microbiology, immunology,clinical and physical diagnosis, laboratory diagnosis, cardiology, gynaecology as well as detailed study of a wide variety of natural therapies.

Naturopathic treatments are effective in treating a wide variety of conditions without the need for additional intervention.

(The views expressed are its own)