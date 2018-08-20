Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shot in the arm for road widening project

The tender for the second phase development of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project has been awarded to Sree Dhanya Constructions

Published: 20th August 2018 02:57 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the second phase development of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project is inching closer to reality. The tender for the project has been awarded to Sree Dhanya Constructions, a Thiruvananthapuram-based builder. Incidentally, Sree Dhanya is the same contractor which executed the first phase of the project from Karamana to Pravachambalam.

Sources in Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) said that the tender was awarded to Sree Dhanya as they quoted an acceptable figure.

The tender document has been submitted to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the funding agency of the project,  for final approval and an agreement will be signed with the contractor after Onam holidays.

According to V V Vinu, chief engineer, Project Managment Unit, KRFB, the development works could begin in September. “ The proceedings are at the final phase. The tender is under consideration of KIIFB. A selection agreement will be signed and the works will begin soon”, he said.

The project got delayed for several months after the authorities failed to clear the deadlock in land acquisition at Pravachambalam. Rehabilitation of around 22 families at the Old Rajapatha area near Pravachambalam remained a major hurdle for several months.  However, the issue was settled later with the intervention of the district administration. The government also had to re-tender the bidding process due to a sole bid submitted early in May. Later, the government floated a tender again and two companies participated.

The cost for the second phase is estimated at Rs 111.5 crore. The 5.6-km stretch between Pravachambalam and Kodinada at Balaramapuram is the major part of the second phase of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch. Earlier, Rs 266.67 crore was handed over to the Revenue Department for land acquisition in the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch.

Of this, Rs 122.46 crore was also disbursed to the landowners.

Meanwhile, land acquisition from Kodinada to Vazhimukku is moving at a snail’s pace. Sources said land acquisition process hit a roadblock after some traders raised objections and demanded a hike in compensation.

The revenue officials who were assigned the acquisition process had already informed the commercial establishments between Balaramapuram and Vazhimukku to immediately report the number of staffers who would lose their jobs once the buildings are completely demolished. The government had also promised to compensate the employees.

