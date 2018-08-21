Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala floods: Doing her bit

When the floods ravaged the state, Kanpur native Deepika Kamnani who has made the city her home for the past 25 years sat in utter disbelief.

Published: 21st August 2018

Deepika Kamnani (Right) The cartons of food items she made to flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:When the floods ravaged the state, Kanpur native Deepika Kamnani who has made the city her home for the past 25 years sat in utter disbelief. Hit by the trauma and wanting to do her bit, she decided to send along a few food packets to the relief camps in the city. It all started Wednesday night when the enormity of the cataclysmic floods shook her. And that was just the start.

Her kitchen at home now caters to the many hungry souls at the relief camps. Now she sends food packets on a daily basis to the various camps in the city. The Northie dishes cooked with love by this home chef, who is the founder of Leela’s Kitchen, is ferried to the various relief camps for lunch and dinner. The home chef had let known in her Facebook group ‘Kitchens of Temptation’ that she would be sending along food packets. And soon requirements started pouring in. She donates her service the best possible way, by fashioning out dinner and lunch packets to the camps Sometimes, the requirements arise from volunteers as well and she acknowledges all these without taking a penny.

“If I could get some space, then many home chefs are willing to join and cook the food in bulk. I can provide the provisions and it will help in a major way,” she says.  She further adds it is heartwarming to watch how the city is staying together to help each other. “Here I have seen unity. I will continue cooking food for the camps until they ask me to stop and say we don’t require food anymore,” she adds. “This is just my bit,” says Deepika.

