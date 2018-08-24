Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

From watching sounding rockets to launching one

V R Lalithambika, who hails from the city, has been appointed the head of the ISRO directorate in Bengaluru that is in charge of human spaceflight programme 

Published: 24th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Lalithambika at a TED talk (Photo | TEDx Talks YouTube Channel)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once upon a time, there was a little girl, who, perched on the arm of her grandfather, would watch sounding rockets fly up into the sky. Ramakrishna Pillai, the grandfather, is no more, but his granddaughter has recently appointed the head of the ISRO directorate in Bangalore that is in charge of ‘Gaganyaan’ - the space agency’s ambitious human spaceflight programme (HSP).

‘’He was a mathematician and he was interested in such things,’’ recalls V R Lalithambika who hails from Thiruvananthapuram. ‘’In those days, there was a sounding rocket launch every Wednesday evening at 7.30 pm and you could see it fly.’’ The control systems specialist who was until recently was deputy director at the Vikram Sarabhai  Space Centre (VSSC) has now shifted to Bangalore for her new assignment.

Two weeks back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a huge fillip to HSP with an Independence Day announcement that India would put an astronaut into space by 2022. The HSP has been in the works for some time with a team of scientists and engineers at VSSC and other ISRO units working on its various aspects. ISRO had tested the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) as well as the crew module prototype among other things.

‘’It’s a joint effort. A lot of people have been working on it for some years now. ISRO’s like a big family. It’s my good fortune that I work in such a place,’’ says Lalithambika who describes Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, as a great visionary.

With a career spanning three decades in ISRO, Lalithambika has been part of many of the space agency’s historic missions. Lalithambika is an alumnus of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), where she did her BTech and MTech.

Her MTech was in control systems, which, in layman’s terms, is what makes rockets fly accurately. Her PhD, which she took after joining VSSC, also was on the same topic.

‘’It’s a challenging task,’’ she says of her job. Lalithambika had joined VSSC in 1988, after brief stints at the NIT and FACT. She rose to become a deputy director in 2014. Lalithambika is married to Pradeep Kumar, a former pollution control board senior engineer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar