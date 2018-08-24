Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala rising

Every path has its puddle. That’s a phrase we kept hearing at relief camps across the state this week.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of flood-hit villas in the Aluva-Paravur region  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Every path has its puddle. That’s a phrase we kept hearing at relief camps across the state this week. A simple sentence that personifies the irrepressible attitude of Malayalis—downplaying the lethal amount rainfall, reportedly over 2,000 mm the state received during this monsoon, to mere puddle water. Nevertheless, these weren’t disillusioned voices. Every soul who endured this disastrous flood acknowledges that this harsh journey of rehabilitation, rebuilding, and recovery is just beginning.  

This is why life isn’t standing still in the flood-ravaged state anymore. Volunteers are pouring in from every corner of the country, furthermore, those beyond our borders are putting their money where their mouth is (in some instances, even breaking open piggy banks!). And most importantly, people are finding time to genuinely seek out and help. It’s almost as if Malayalis are ashamed if they aren’t helping out.

Police personnel rescue a dog stranded
during the flood  Melton Antony

The efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force, and the State police, fire force and the State civil service are equally insurmountable. Though the list is limitless, we focus on a few groups of good samaritans who hearkened to Kerala’s siren song of suffering.

Open call

Besides the authorities, NGOs, and volunteers, one of the first tireless humanitarians to reach out were off-roading experts. These ‘jeepers’, as they like to call themselves, shared their contact details online and arrived in their 4X4 automobiles which are rigged to perform in such harsh terrain conditions. Groups like Kerala Adventure Sports Club quickly tapped into their network brimming with off-road enthusiasts present across the state from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki. Some of them even worked in tandem with district authorities and local volunteers (who know the lay of the land) to help with evacuation efforts, vehicular recovery, and delivery of essentials to those in flood-affected regions.

Just as Kerala is known as an off-roading haven amongst thrillseekers, its football fanbase is renowned world over. This is apparent in everything from the Manjapada’s initial volunteer drive at Kerala Blasters’ home ground (JNU Stadium) to East Bengal FC’s humble gallery donation. Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri also posted a heartfelt message of assistance to all Malayalis. That’s not all, behemoths from the international football community including Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona have also extended their support to Kerala during these trying times.

Staying connected

Throughout those dark days, communication became a major hurdle. That’s when an unsung collective of 300-odd licensed HAM radio operators strived to keep information channels open round-the-clock. If one looks past the analog world, digital giants like Facebook didn’t just stop by donating an eight-figure sum—it became a stage replete with information, rescue requests, and requirement catalogues. The communication platform named Slack helped Malayali techies launch keralarescue.in, which aided rescue efforts. Another crowdsourced and live-verified rescue/resource mapping site, keralafloodrescue.com, which garnered over 2.6 million views within days, was created by a group of NRI friends who actively scanned social media spaces like Whatsapp.

Speaking of social networking sites, there was a flurry of tweets recently when  A R Rahman sang ‘Don’t worry Kerala’ at his recent live concert in California. The musical maestro also urged his fans to donate generously to relief funds. Cine stars did their bit too. The biggest names in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood sent humongous donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Some actors, like Tovino Thomas, went a step further than simply unloading their purse. Tovino opened up his home to those affected by the floods and actively participated in rehabilitation efforts at camps alongside survivors. Poornima, Jayaram, Indrajith, Jayasurya, and Asif Ali are some of the other big screen names who actively helped out.

Help rebuild Kerala by donating via Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Visit  donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar