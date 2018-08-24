Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This time for Kerala

India’s art community is pitching in to help the flood-affected state through fundraisers

Published: 24th August 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An age-old Malayalam adage, annarakannanum thannalayathu, (which roughly translates to: everyone chips in what they can)came to Kerala’s rescue when unprecedented floods hit the state.

Everyone pooled in their resources and made an effort to help the struggling populace. Social media had many encouraging tales of the sort—from school children donating ancestral land to an old grandma making brooms for the affected.

The state government also announced that official Onam celebrations have been postponed. In a silent agreement, the people are also pushing aside the biggest Malayali festival which usually awakens the cultural and artistic events in a year.

However, the music and art community from around the country is creating a shoutout for their counterparts in Kerala, to keep the spirits of the fighting land alive. Various posters are seen floating around on public platforms which aim to raise funds for rebuilding the inundated land. Here’s a roundup of happenings which make a toast to Kerala and its people.

Kohima
The North Eastern states have a thriving music scene, as proven by big music  festivals like NH7 Weekender choosing  venues in the region. Rattle & Hum Music Society from Kohima, in collaboration with the Government of Nagaland, has  responded to the Kerala floods with a Nagaland4Kerala concert featuring Rattle & Hum, Lord of Rocks, Tetseo Sisters, Coloured Keys, Ethnic Future and Muno Shiu. On August 24, at 5 pm.
At Heritage, Kohima.

Jibhi
The northernmost territories of the country are also extending a helping hand with fundraisers. Himachal Pradesh’s two-day carnival The Mountain Circle involves camping with performers including Shubhank Sharma and local folk artistes. The venue will also witness workshop by Talk Happy Therapy, yoga, and even fishing. September 1-2 at  Mudhouse Experiential Hostels.

Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh is reaching out to the flood victims through a classical music concert. Dhrupad Sansthan Bhopal hosts Padma Shri awardees Gundecha Brothers Umakant and Ramakant Gundecha who are active international performers of the Dhrupad style of music. The concert will be also be telecast live on Sansthan’s social media platforms like Facebook and Youtube. On August 25 at 8 pm.

Mumbai
India’s biggest urban agglomeration’s first response is from the electronic music community. Khar Social is hosting US-based producer Calculon who plays a 90’s style jungle-influenced music. He’ll be supported by Mumbai-based hip-hop/bass artiste Paper Queen and a reggae, roots, and dub collective called Harbour Dubs. On August 24 at 10 pm.

Humane mind
A lot more places are coming up with shows including Kolkata which is hosting Satyaki Banerjee. Bangalore Open Air is yet to reveal the date and lineup of their concert named Rock for Kerala. A news is being shared on media platforms is the story of a Pondicherry University student who raised C2 lakh by drawing portraits of people who would donate C2,000 to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

