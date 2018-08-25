Kerala High Court contributes Rs 14.75 lakh to CMDRF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main challenge before the government is the rehabilitation of those displaced after the floods and rebuilding the basic infrastructure, Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy said. For this, support has to be received from all quarters.

He remarked this in the letter with the contribution of the High Court to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. A sum of `14.75 lakh was given. He said each one should provide as much help as possible. Advocates and employees of the High Court had distributed food materials, clothes and medicines.