Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala High Court contributes Rs 14.75 lakh to CMDRF

The main challenge before the government is the rehabilitation of those displaced after the floods and rebuilding the basic infrastructure, Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy said. For thi

Published: 25th August 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main challenge before the government is the rehabilitation of those displaced after the floods and rebuilding the basic infrastructure, Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy said. For this, support has to be received from all quarters.

He remarked this in the letter with the contribution of the High Court to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. A sum of `14.75 lakh was given. He said each one should provide as much help as possible. Advocates and employees of the High Court had distributed food materials, clothes and medicines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat