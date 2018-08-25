Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Vasuki lauds efforts of people

Over the past several days, 500 loads of relief materials were despatched by the district administration to various flood-affected regions in the state, District Collector K Vasuki said on Friday.

District Collector K Vasuki taking charge .( Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

The collection centres opened in various parts of the capital city witnessed a steady flow of contributions, she said in a statement. Expressing her gratitude to people, Vasuki attributed the success of the relief work to the united effort and cooperation by the public.

The collection centres were originally started on August 15 to collect relief materials for the camps opened in the district. However, the situation had changed overnight. Providing food and other essential items to the flood-hit in various parts of central Kerala became imperative. It was decided to airlift relief materials. That is how Thiruvananthapuram transformed into the rallying point for collecting the relief materials.

As much as 45 tonnes were transferred using IAF helicopters alone. On Friday alone, 19 loads were despatched to various districts. 

