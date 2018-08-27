Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special counter for volunteers’ safety

The City Corporation has set up a special counter on Sunday for the protection of volunteers, who are actively participating in the clean-up drives.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor administering tetanus vaccination to a volunteer

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has set up a special counter on Sunday for the protection of volunteers, who are actively participating in the clean-up drives. The counter established at the Corporation’s main office will be functional from 10 am to 7 pm and will provide preventive medication.

Though the people in the state capital did not see the worst of the floods, it did not stop them from rushing to the aid of the flood affected. To help the victims by carrying out the clean-up activity in their homes, many volunteers are coming forward to participate in the drive that is being conducted by various organisations. About 450 workers with the Corporation volunteered to clean houses in Ranni and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district.

“The idea to set up such a counter for the volunteers was planned after an enquiry from a church head asking for vaccinations being provided for the volunteers’ safety,” said Vinod, junior health inspector.
The Corporation volunteers cleaned around 360 houses in the three-day clean-up programme. During this drive, a few volunteers sustained minor injuries which were handled by the medical staff who were part of the team.

The team that visited Ranni last week were provided with preventive medicines before their journey. Now the counter is being opened for all the volunteers who will be leaving the city to clean the flood-affected areas as part of any organisation.

“The outbreak of leptospirosis is a major threat. So the volunteers will be provided Doxycycline - a medicine against leptospirosis, and tetanus vaccine - to prevent tetanus. It would be difficult for the medical staff at various camps to provide vaccination for the volunteers as they are already taking care of the victims,” said Chinchu Mol R S, staff nurse.

The health inspectors (HI) who were part of the cleaning drive conducted in Ranni, will share their experience in the orientation class which is also being conducted for the volunteers. In the training sessions the HI will provide precautionary steps to be followed during the drive.

Major focuses

  • Volunteers’ personal protective measures
  • Safety measures
  • Cleaning procedures
Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Relief volunteers Kerala Rains Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6