Health Department alert against non-communicable diseases

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After sounding the alarm against the outbreak of communicable diseases after floods, the Health Department has asked flood-affected people to be cautious against non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The department, in an advisory, has asked the health workers and officers who were in charge of the relief camps to keep an eye on NCDs like blood pressure (BP), diabetics, cardiovascular diseases and others at camps and flood-hit areas.

“Health workers have been asked to look for persons developing complications in NCDs and immediately refer to them to the nearest health centre,” the directive said. As per the directive, those patients who have spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP), anticoagulant, stroke/cancer must be sent immediately to the nearest health centre. “BP patients who have a headache/breathlessness/chest pain, diabetic patients with altered sensorium or whose insulin not under control, uncontrolled diabetes, CVD patients with less urinary output, weakness of limb and others should have to be immediately referred,” the directive said.