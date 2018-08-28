Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health Department alert against non-communicable diseases

The department, in an advisory, has asked the health workers and officers who were in charge of the relief camps to keep an eye on NCDs like blood pressure (BP), diabetics, cardiovascular diseases.

Published: 28th August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After sounding the alarm against the outbreak of communicable diseases after floods, the Health Department has asked flood-affected people to be cautious against non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The department, in an advisory, has asked the health workers and officers who were in charge of the relief camps to keep an eye on NCDs like blood pressure (BP), diabetics, cardiovascular diseases and others at camps and flood-hit areas. 

“Health workers have been asked to look for persons developing complications in NCDs and immediately refer to them to the nearest health centre,” the directive said. As per the directive, those patients who have spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP), anticoagulant, stroke/cancer must be sent immediately to the nearest health centre. “BP patients who have a headache/breathlessness/chest pain, diabetic patients with altered sensorium or whose insulin not under control, uncontrolled diabetes, CVD patients with less urinary output, weakness of limb and others should have to be immediately referred,” the directive said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
non-communicable diseases Health Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love