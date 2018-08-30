Flood victims told to be alert

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Health Department has asked those who came into contact with flood waters to take precaution against leptospirosis. Dr K J Reena, additional director, Health Department, asked such persons to take preventive medicine. Those who experience fever or body pain should contact the nearby health centre. The preventive drug Doxycycline 100 mg can be taken twice a week after food.

FelicitatedKarumkulam grama panchayat honoured fishers hailing from the area who participated in the flood relief operations. At the function, the real life heroes shared their experiences in rescue operations conducted near the Aluva Lord Siva temple.

The panchayat presented new clothes as Onakkodi to the fishers. Those honoured were Francis Stephen, Alvarnas (Baiju) Antony, Antony Lawrence, Siluvadasan, Alexander Andrews, Peter Easak, Dominic Alexander, Benedict Siluvadima, Gopan (George), Robin Francis, Pradeep Freddy, Alexander Nicholas, Pushparajan Nicholas, Selvan Victor, Anu Anthoniyadima and Thomas Alex.

The felicitation ceremony held at the panchayat office was presided over by Vincent Sebastian, chairman of the panchayat’s development standing committee. Panchayat vice-president E Christudasi Teacher inaugurated the function. Panchayat secretary Mary Inigo, former president G Hestin, Karumkulam Vijayakumar, ward member G Anil Kumar, officers, Kudumbashree members and local residents attended.



Women’s Commission

State Women’s Commission has donated relief materials to flood victims in the northern districts. Commission chairperson M C Josephine handed over the materials to Thiruvananthapuram ADM V R Vinod. The consignments were nightgown for women, anti-septic lotion, inner wear for women and children, blankets, sanitary pads and soaps. The function was attended by commission members M S Thara, Shiji Sivaji, director V V Kuriakose, member-secretary P Usha Rani, PRO K Deepa and staff members.

Haritha Keralam Mission

The staff of Haritha Keralam Mission will donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, mission’s executive vice-chairperson T N Seema said. The staff had already donated their three days’ salary.

Segregation

Relief materials received over train and other modes are segregated at two centres in the district, District Collector K Vasuki said. The materials are given to the affected districts on a need basis.