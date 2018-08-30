Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree donates Rs 7 crore to relief fund, cleans over 3,000 public spots

 The Kudumbashree units in the state on Wednesday donated `7 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 30th August 2018

Kudumbashree workers donating D7 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of LSG Minister A C Moideen on Wednesday

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kudumbashree units in the state on Wednesday donated Rs 7 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. They handed over a cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen. The Kudumbashree workers have cleaned 3,140 public places in the cleaning drive held across the state. 

 The fund has been raised from the one-week savings of thousands of ‘Ayalkoottams’ of Kudumbashree workers in the state based on the request from the Executive Director S Harikishore. Apart from these, the Ayalkoottams have personally contributed to the relief fund and mobilised fund allotted for Onam celebrations. The other contributions from resource persons, trainers and members of Kudumbashree Accounts and Audit service Society (KAAS) have also been added to the funds. 

Despite the daily life of several Kudumbashree workers having been hit in the floods, they have been in the forefront in extending all sorts of assistance, including relief operations and cleaning exercise. The workers are also engaged in counselling work, cleaning work and gave shelter to the 8,000 displaced persons in the state. They also prepared food for the refugees in relief camps. Over 6,000 women have actively participated in the cleaning drive in the worst affected regions of Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts. In the first three days from August 15, some 16,000 food packets were distributed at relief camps in Pathanamthitta district alone. 

Each cleaning team had about 20 to 25 women equipped with bleaching powder and cleaning lotions. They were supported by the respective panchayats, Health Department and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers).

CDS hands over 
cheque for D15 lakh
T’Puram: The chairpersons of 4 Community Development Societies (CDS) of Kudambashree unit under the Corporation has handed over a cheque of `15,35,191 to Mayor V K Prasanth. The amount was collected by all four Kudambashree unit workers for donating towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

TAGS
Kudumbashree Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund cleaning drive

