Spare a thought for the paws, says  ‘People for Animals’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few days ago, a seven-year-old Labrador found himself on the streets. Far away from his home, he was battling the elements, never budging from the location he was dropped off, hoping that his owners would come to rescue him. Lost, he started snarling and snapping at those who came near him. He was waiting for his human to return, but when help came it was too late, he died. “This is not a one-off case. We are getting plenty of cases where dogs are being dumped on the streets. This points to the irresponsible pet culture in our society. Most people usher in pets to their homes as a status symbol. And when the slightest of requirements or responsibilities arise, they tend to dump them,” says a volunteer associated with the People for Animals.

The pet culture in the city needs a major overhaul, animal lovers exhort in unison. And the city will be witnessing one of the first moves towards that end. Come September, and the city will host one of the first pet meet-ups ever. This is where the pet parents can bring along their fur babies, learn a few things about animal behaviour and animal psychology and spend quality time with pets. The ‘Pets and Pet Lovers Meet’ will offer a platform for animal lovers and pet parents to come together and thereby know more about pets and their behaviour. It could also be the first step towards implementing animal literacy amongst the people and pet owners.

It was the recent floods that prompted the NGO, People for Animals (Trivandrum chapter) to launch the event. “When the floods happened, there was not enough people to extend help to the animals. We need to create more awareness about animals and there is an urgent need to have a platform for all pet lovers,” says Sangram Wadkar, a trustee of PFA.

Apart from hosting an interactive session with pets and offering an avenue for a get together of animal lovers, a session on animal behaviour and animal psychology by an expert canine behaviourist will also be held. A garage sale will also be organised where one could put up their articles for sale. “The proceeds will be taken to feed the rescued animals that are being kept at the shelter,” adds Sangram who works as Head Employee Connect, Tata Elxsi, Trivandrum. “The whole idea is to create a large network of volunteers who can help save the animals,” he adds.The programme will be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 16 from 3 pm- 6 pm.

A major Overhaul in pet culture

