Bathed in sunshine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nicobar Design Studio has always been a front runner in defiing

contemporary trends—whether it is in travel, home and decor or fashion. They are now out with their first jewellery line, and it’s a smorgasbord of the little things you can find in nature. Talisman, a capsule collection is designed for layering, customising and personalisation. Delhi-based designer Divya Kapoor, who is also Nicobar’s head of travel design, found shells on a beach in the Maldives, picked a lime slice out of a drink, and the leaves that fell in her garden studio— all elements that inspired her for Talisman. Cast in brass and plated in gold, these pieces range from charms to hair pins.

From the shore

“Our inspiration is journeys, both literal and metaphorical,” explains Divya. “We created charms out of everyday objects and elevated them to the position of a talisman. You can layer them in chains or dangle them from hoops.” Divya says that the idea came about very organically which added a hint of nostalgia to the vibe of the collection. “We have developed such a stirring connection with this collection, it's hard to pick our favourite,” says the 30-something old designer. Talisman has a variety of peculiar charms like chilli charms, leaf charms, clove charms, cardamon charms, and star anise charms.

“The way you wear it is your story to tell, whether you like to layer, to bunch them all in one, and to sometimes add a little quirk,” explains Divya. When it comes to styling with charms, you can create chains at varying lengths and create layers, while you can also wear multiple charms at once on a single chain.

Available online. Starting from Rs 1,100 onwards.