Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

From Lakshadweep with love

Help has come all the way from Lakshadweep for Kerala. The people from the islands have poured their love by donating clothes and other relief materials to the flood affected. 

Published: 31st August 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep student Ibrahim Ibnu Adaham hands over clothes to his school headmaster for relief activities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Help has come all the way from Lakshadweep for Kerala. The people from the islands have poured their love by donating clothes and other relief materials to the flood affected. Several heart-rendering moments were seen as the many islets donated in loads. Be it a donation from the Amini island, where Ibrahim Ibnu Adaham, a fourth standard student, donated clothes worth Rs 70,000 rupees or the students from Kavaratti who collected more than seven lakh for the relief fund, much help has been extended towards those in the flood-hit areas of the state. These are just a few instances when those living in the islands extended their support.

More of such help will be extended towards the flood-hit state, said T Cheriyakoya, a Lakshadweep native who is involved in various relief activities in the state. As the first installment, the Lakshadweep administration has contributed Rs 50 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
Moreover, it has been decided to donate one day’s salary of all the employees working under the Lakshadweep administration.

Based on a title that the Lakshadweep island won’t survive without Kerala, a campaign is underway in the social media to extend a helping hand towards the state. While those living in the islets are providing relief materials and monetary help, the island natives currently residing in Kerala are extending their help by participating in the relief activities.Many had done away with Bakrid celebrations and involved themselves in the relief operations by distributing food in relief camps and so forth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lakshadweep Kerala Floods Relief materials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing