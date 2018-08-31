From Lakshadweep with love

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Help has come all the way from Lakshadweep for Kerala. The people from the islands have poured their love by donating clothes and other relief materials to the flood affected. Several heart-rendering moments were seen as the many islets donated in loads. Be it a donation from the Amini island, where Ibrahim Ibnu Adaham, a fourth standard student, donated clothes worth Rs 70,000 rupees or the students from Kavaratti who collected more than seven lakh for the relief fund, much help has been extended towards those in the flood-hit areas of the state. These are just a few instances when those living in the islands extended their support.

More of such help will be extended towards the flood-hit state, said T Cheriyakoya, a Lakshadweep native who is involved in various relief activities in the state. As the first installment, the Lakshadweep administration has contributed Rs 50 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Moreover, it has been decided to donate one day’s salary of all the employees working under the Lakshadweep administration.

Based on a title that the Lakshadweep island won’t survive without Kerala, a campaign is underway in the social media to extend a helping hand towards the state. While those living in the islets are providing relief materials and monetary help, the island natives currently residing in Kerala are extending their help by participating in the relief activities.Many had done away with Bakrid celebrations and involved themselves in the relief operations by distributing food in relief camps and so forth.