KPCC calls for judicial probe into dam management

Leadership meetings to be held in all districts from September 5 to discuss the 1,000 house project for flood victims.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The KPCC executive which met here on Thursday has called for a judicial inquiry into the dam management. State Congress president M M Hassan while briefing reporters said the dereliction of duty of officers should be taken into account for containing such incidents in the future. He said on September 3, all leaders, including senior leaders of the party, will engage in cleaning activities at Kuttanad.

Leadership meetings will be held in all districts from September 5 to 13 to discuss the 1,000 house project of the KPCC for flood victims, Hassan said. He also said the Congress Working Committee member A K Antony, P J Kurien and V M Sudheeran will be sponsoring a house each for the flood victims, he added.
Each house costs C5 lakh and the list of beneficiaries will be taken from the government and among this 1,000 persons will be selected. The beneficiaries will be selected in consultation with the government, KPCC president said.

To a question on whether the Chief Minister’s standing has increased or waned following the flood disaster, Hassan said, “The KPCC has not gone for such a discussion.” He further said the Congress is of the opinion the Chief Minister has a failure in the coordination in opening the dams as well as in relief operations.

He also said there is no need for a political slogan like ‘Nava Kerala formation’ and added the present requirement is the uplifting of the state. Hassan also sarcastically said Pinarayi Vijayan cannot be compared with Lord Parasurama at this juncture.

