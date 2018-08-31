Man held for killing friend

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Varkala police arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the murder of a casual labourer at Vettor in Varkala on Wednesday. Nizamudeen, a resident of Vettoor, was arrested for murdering his friend Babu due to personal grudge. The police said the two were friends, and used to drink together. Recently, Babu refused Nizamudeen’s request to pluck coconut from his compound, and they fought over this. Out of grudge, Nizamudeen allegedly attacked Babu with a heavy torch while he was sleeping at a shed.