Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shaken, not stirred

Keventers enters Kerala’s food scene equipped with a 100-year legacy in the dairy industry.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exotic strawberry

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:It’s been almost two years since the ‘lassi boom’ swept over the city. Without much delay, the craze for the North-Indian refreshment was fizzled out by news about unhygienic production conditions. This month-old milkshake outlet, however, is here to bust all the fears. Boasting a legacy of over a 100 years, New Delhi-based Keventers is stepping in to find a resonance among Kerala’s dairy-loving fam. The company established by the Swede, Edward Keventer, in 1903 has recently been rebranded with ‘swag’ to enthral the millennials. “We have been slowly and steadily expanding our footprint across India and since November last year, South India has been an important focus region for us. We have launched outlets across Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore,” says co-founder Aman Arora, over an email interaction.

 

Finding the outlet, located right next to the Pizza Hut store, located on the third floor of Lulu Mall is not a tough job, even amidst the throngs of Onam shoppers. The pamphlet menu on their counter sports classics, chocolate, and thick shake variants. We ask for a blue curacao ice cream soda to quench our thirst, but the guy whipping up the shakes apologetically informs us that due to the holiday crowd they’ve run out of some raw materials required to prepare it.

We pick up their pre-packed popcorn box (available in caramel and cheese flavours) to snack on while slurping down on a rasmalai shake. The concoction strangely reminds me of rose petal tea as I also notice puns of pop songs printed on the caps of the glass bottles. The exotic mango (which I top off with a hazy hazelnut add-on) and blueberry are fanciful with their mild fruity notes and lasting creamy aftertaste. Ask me where my heart stuck—and it’s definitely the nutty and thick Snicker superior milkshake.
From 10 am to 11 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keventers Edward Keventer milk shakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing