Shaken, not stirred

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:It’s been almost two years since the ‘lassi boom’ swept over the city. Without much delay, the craze for the North-Indian refreshment was fizzled out by news about unhygienic production conditions. This month-old milkshake outlet, however, is here to bust all the fears. Boasting a legacy of over a 100 years, New Delhi-based Keventers is stepping in to find a resonance among Kerala’s dairy-loving fam. The company established by the Swede, Edward Keventer, in 1903 has recently been rebranded with ‘swag’ to enthral the millennials. “We have been slowly and steadily expanding our footprint across India and since November last year, South India has been an important focus region for us. We have launched outlets across Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore,” says co-founder Aman Arora, over an email interaction.

Finding the outlet, located right next to the Pizza Hut store, located on the third floor of Lulu Mall is not a tough job, even amidst the throngs of Onam shoppers. The pamphlet menu on their counter sports classics, chocolate, and thick shake variants. We ask for a blue curacao ice cream soda to quench our thirst, but the guy whipping up the shakes apologetically informs us that due to the holiday crowd they’ve run out of some raw materials required to prepare it.

We pick up their pre-packed popcorn box (available in caramel and cheese flavours) to snack on while slurping down on a rasmalai shake. The concoction strangely reminds me of rose petal tea as I also notice puns of pop songs printed on the caps of the glass bottles. The exotic mango (which I top off with a hazy hazelnut add-on) and blueberry are fanciful with their mild fruity notes and lasting creamy aftertaste. Ask me where my heart stuck—and it’s definitely the nutty and thick Snicker superior milkshake.

