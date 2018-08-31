United India Insurance, employees contribute Rs 2 crore to CM’s relief fund

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United India insurance Company and its employees together have contributed Rs 2 crore to CM’s Distress Relief Fund.As a proactive step to process the claims relating to floods, the public sector insurance company has begun collecting preliminary information regarding the losses incurred by its policy holders. Company officers said guidelines to deal with vehicles insurance claim have been circulated through SMS to its customers. The company’s offices are prepared to deal with the crisis and some of them have already started disbursing flood claims.

Guidelines on insurance claim Need of meteorological report or FIR has been dispensed with. Delay condonation granted up to September 30 for individual clients and September 15 for others.Claims for cattle without tags will not be considered. A waiting period of 15 days is allowed and postmortem procedure has been waived. For speedy settlement of personal accident claims procedures have been simplified by avoiding postmortem and police reports.

Two-wheelers with minimum damage, only requiring cleaning of vehicle, changing of battery, oil, spark and plug and cleaning of brakes and clutch, will get fast settlement of up to Rs 3,500. For Householders and shop keepers claims, matrix based recommendation of the surveyors would be adapted. De-watering, de-silting, pest control, fumigation expenses on actual subject to a ceiling will be considered. For shop keepers, claim settlement has been simplified up to Rs 5 lakh and for house holders dispensation of original purchase bill up to Rs 1 lakh has been permitted. In case of major claims immediate ‘on account’ payment is also being considered