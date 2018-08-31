Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

United India Insurance, employees contribute Rs 2 crore to CM’s relief fund

The United India insurance Company and its employees together have contributed D2 crore to CM’s Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

United India Insurance Company director K B Vijay Srinivas handing over two cheques of D1 crore each to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Minister K T Jaleel, deputy general manager( Kochi) T K Haridasan, regional manager(Kochi) V Mohivannan and Thiruvananthapuram divisional manager A P Usha.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United India insurance Company and its employees together have contributed Rs 2 crore to CM’s Distress Relief Fund.As a proactive step to process the claims relating to floods, the public sector insurance company has begun collecting preliminary information regarding the losses incurred by its policy holders. Company officers said guidelines to deal with vehicles insurance claim have been circulated through SMS to its customers. The company’s offices are prepared to deal with the crisis and some of them have already started disbursing flood claims.

Guidelines on insurance claim Need of meteorological report or FIR has been dispensed with. Delay condonation granted up to September 30 for individual clients and September 15 for others.Claims for cattle without tags will not be considered. A waiting period of 15 days is allowed and postmortem procedure has been waived. For speedy settlement of personal accident claims procedures have been simplified by avoiding postmortem and police reports.

Two-wheelers with minimum damage, only requiring cleaning of vehicle, changing of battery, oil, spark and plug and cleaning of brakes and clutch, will get fast settlement of up to Rs 3,500. For Householders and shop keepers claims, matrix based recommendation of the surveyors would be adapted. De-watering, de-silting, pest control, fumigation expenses on actual subject to a ceiling will be considered. For shop keepers, claim settlement has been simplified up to Rs 5 lakh and for house holders dispensation of original purchase bill up to Rs 1 lakh has been permitted.  In case of major claims immediate ‘on account’ payment is also being considered

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United India insurance Company CM’s Distress Relief Fund Kerala floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing