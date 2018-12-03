Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BrahMos Aerospace crisis; trade unions approach Shashi Tharoor MP

The unions have urged Shashi Tharoor MP to urgently take up the problems faced by BATL employees with Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trade unions at BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) have accused holding company BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) - the Indo-Russian missile JV - of showing scant interest in developing the Thiruvananthapuram unit. 

The unions have urged Shashi Tharoor MP to urgently take up the problems faced by BATL employees with Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. 

BrahMos Staff Association (INTUC), BrahMos Employees’ Union (AITUC), BrahMos Aerospace Staff Union (CITU) and the BJP-backed BrahMos Aerospace Staff Federation have written to Tharoor alleging that BAPL is neither interested in the growth of the company nor the welfare of the employees. 

The four unions have approached the local MP at a time when the INTUC, AITUC and CITU unions have threatened to strike work from Wednesday unless the BATL management announced a long-overdue wage revision. 

The unions allege that BAPL - the holding company - has made no direct investment in BATL to date. 
Though ISRO invested `25 crore for installing machinery, the funds promised by DRDO (`25 crore for augmentation of plant and machinery and `50 crore for missile integration complex), did not materialise in full, the unions, allege.

BATL was formed by taking over state government-run KELTEC for a token Re 1. 
However, the company has been mired in financial and labour problems. According to the employees, the wage revision should have been announced in January 2018.

The four unions have approached the local MP at a time when the INTUC, AITUC and CITU unions have threatened to strike work from Wednesday unless the BATL management announced a long-overdue wage revision

BATL was formed by taking over state government-run KELTEC for a token J1

Though ISRO invested J25 crore for installing machinery, the funds promised by DRDO did not materialise in full, the unions, allege

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp