A selfie at this corner in Sargotsavam 2018

Selfie booths are turning to be major entertainment areas at school festivals. Resembling the kudi or hut which is climate-friendly is the selfie booth at the Sargolsavam 2018.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Selfie booths are turning to be major entertainment areas at school festivals. Resembling the kudi or hut which is climate-friendly is the selfie booth at the Sargotsavam 2018. It has been created using bamboo, palm and coconut leaves. "This has been constructed as a model of our house which belongs to the 'Kanikkar' tribe. We are the only existing tribes in Thiruvananthapuram.

We have followed the ancient homemaking style using natural materials like bamboo and leaves. We are often called for eco-friendly homemaking services like building tree houses and small green-guest houses to escape the summer," said Gireesh M, member of 'Kanikkar' tribal community, Kottur. 

 According to the organisers, selfie booths attract a younger audience. "Children are getting an opportunity to experience how a 'kudi' or tribal house looks like . We have named the selfie booth 'Selfieppura'," said Bibin Chembakkara, organiser. He also informed the audience gets a chance to win prizes by posing their best picture in front of the selfie booth.

"The best selfie will receive attractive prizes including having their selfie framed. Participants have to click a selfie in front of the 'Selfieppura' or they can sit inside the 'kudi' and click a selfie. The clicked picture has to be sent via WhatsApp to the mobile number given on the poster just outside the 'Selfiebooth'," said Gireesh, official-in-charge, Sargolsavam Promotion Committee.

The audience said the 'kudi' helped them connect with nature. "It feels good to be inside the hut. I have collected the contact number of the makers. I would like to have a similar 'kudi' at my place too. It also reminds me of the tribal huts in films. There is a chair placed inside the hut which is made of palm leaves," said Akhilesh J, a student.

