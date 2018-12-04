Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Conduct study of Ockhi impact on seawater, fishermen: House panel

The committee had come out with the demands in its report on Cyclone Ockhi and the environmental impact it had on the coastal areas. 

Published: 04th December 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a tree uprooted in cyclone Ockhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Assembly committee on environment has recommended a study into the impact of Cyclone Ockhi on coastal ecosystem, the livelihood of fishermen and seawater. It had also stressed the need for using local parlance used by fisherfolks before the agencies go ahead with the messages on cyclone and rain alerts. The committee had come out with the demands in its report on Cyclone Ockhi and the environmental impact it had on the coastal areas. 

The panel noted as the alerts issued to fisherfolks were mainly in English is not giving desired results.
“The Ockhi disaster has underscored the need for setting up a mechanism that could compile the alerts provided by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Disaster Management Authority, Fisheries Department and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies,” observes the committee. 

and is riddled with technical jargons it has not been yielding the desired results. The other major recommendation is regarding the conduct of an environmental impact study into the discharge of plastic wastes and other effluents into the seawater. The study should also cover unscientific construction activities along the coast belt. 

The committee which takes a strong note of construction of groynes and seawall along the coast calls for the need to carry out an environmental impact study on the site before its construction. According to the committee, as unscientific construction of groynes and seawall leads to sea surge and pose hardships for fishermen to venture into the sea, such kind of study will help address such issues. 

The due compliance of CRZ norms will also have to be adhered to during such constructions, reminds the committee. However, the committee in its report mentioned that the IMD cannot shrug off its responsibility of failing to provide a timely alert. It further adds that the stance of SDMA that it could act only upon official intimation needs to be revisited.

379 houses vacant

T’Puram: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said in the Assembly that 379  flats/houses allotted for tsunami victims were lying vacant. There are 8,762 flats/houses constructed in the state. According to the minister, 8,190 families were residing at such flats/houses, of which 22 were staying illegally. Such families will be removed and the flats will be allotted to eligible persons. An instruction has been given to the Revenue Department in this regard, the minister said. As per the data tabled at the Assembly, the illegal occupants were mostly at Kozhikode (20), followed by Alappuzha (2).

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Ockhi Ockhi impact

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp