Sargotsavam 2018: Flooring the audience with tribal art

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day state arts festival Sargotsavam 2018 organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department kicked off to a colourful start on Monday. There was no usual rush at the venue, though there was no mistaking the enthusiasm of the students participating at the mega event. This the first time the 6th edition of the festival is being organised in the capital.

Around 1,325 students are participating from 20 model residential schools and 112 pre-matric hostels in the state. The main venues are Nishagandhi auditorium and Suryakanti ground on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises. A total budget allocated for the festival is Rs 40 lakh.

The festival was inaugurated by A K Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes at the Nishagandhi auditorium. Delivering the inaugural address, the minister said tribal students should properly make use of the opportunity provided through these arts festivals to hone their skills.

"Although the festival will provide an opportunity for students to obtain grade marks, they should focus more on participating in such events,” said Balan. K Muraleedharan MLA presided over the function and opined that such festivals should be regularly conducted so that the tribal child also gets an opportunity to see the city. Prior to the inaugural function, a cultural rally was held from Vellayambalam to Kanakakkunnu.

About 32 events will be held at the three-day festival. A total of 12 events are being held in the junior category and 20 events in the senior category. The events include folk dance, group dance, group song, traditional dance, light music, poetry writing, essay writing and painting. On Monday, traditional dance, group song, poetry recitation, poetry writing, essay writing and elocution items were held. The tribal folk dance like the Vattakali, Kambalanatti, Malappulayattam, Paliyanirtham, Gadhwika, Mangalamkali will be performed at the fest.

Enthusiasm was at its peak when the students performed the traditional tribal dance in the opening day. “Sargotsavam has been providing a platform for tribal children to showcase their talents. Although the event does not receive the required attention, the students have never failed to display their talents.

This time, two people from Higher secondary have been appointed who will ensure the students receive the grace marks, “ said Rajesh Kumar, programme committee convenor. Different committees have been formed under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department to take care of the food and accommodation of the participants. A medical wing and welfare wing has also been set up for the students.