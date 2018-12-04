Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Police Association to aid cops waging legal battle

Biju said such private petitions and the protracted legal battle demoralise the officers.

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Police Association (KPOA) will shoulder the expenses of police officers who are waging legal battle after being arraigned on the basis of private petitions filed while discharging their duties. KPOA secretary C R Biju said a lot of officers had to shell out money from their pockets to fight legal battle that arose while discharging their duty honestly.

“Now the officers need not worry about legal expenses as the KPOA will take care of it. All that the officers need to do is to submit the receipt of the lawyer’s fee with the Police Welfare Bureau,” he said in a statement.

Biju said such private petitions and the protracted legal battle demoralise the officers. “Cases have been made against several officers, including S P Yathish Chandra, who had gone to enforce the Supreme Court verdict,” he said.The KPOA secretary also made it clear that the help would be available only for those officers who had to face private petitions while carrying out their duty.

