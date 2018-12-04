‘Vellayani can no longer carry freshwater tag’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly committee on the environment expressed its concern over the pollution of Vellayani Lake, one of the three important freshwater lakes in the state.

The committee pointed out the lake is burdened with encroachment, construction near the water body and unscientific implementation of drinking water schemes. The committee further recommended in its special report which was tabled in the Assembly that the lake and its 50-metre circumference should be declared a biodiversity-heritage area within six months.

“The lake is a drinking water source for the city, but is facing severe pollution. Also, it faces issues like encroachment and landfilling,” said Mullakkara Ratnakaran, chairman of the committee.Though the existence of the lake is dependent on perennial streams, landfilling has caused a substantial decrease in the flow of water. Under these dire circumstances, the lake can no longer be considered a freshwater lake, he said.

“The discharge of liquid and septic waste, pesticides and chemical fertilisers and others has resulted in the structural change of the lake which has a direct impact on the lake’s biodiversity and thereby on animal and plant species, including the endemic ones,” according to the report.

“It has been noted that the quality of water gets affected due to the presence of lotus and water hyacinth. Also as rainwater does not reach the lake, drinking water projects implemented by spending crores of money were not yielding the desired results,” added the report. The committee also opined the pumping of water from the lake to Kovalam and other districts is also affecting its storage capacity.

An important spot

The lake and surrounding areas are habitat to fish, animals and plants, including endemic ones

As per settlement records, the area of the lake is 432 acre 89 cents

It has been found 19 acres have been encroached on Committee recommends

Restrict unscientific construction activities at Mankilikari, Nilamelkari, Pandarakari, Punchakari, and Kanjirathadi

Take legal action against encroachment and those who pollute the lake

Bar construction activities in the 50-metre circumference of the lake and rehabilitate the residents

What must be done

One of the major recommendations of the committee is the constitution of a monitoring committee for spearheading the conservation programmes of the lake. The committee, to be chaired by the District Collector, will have members like the district heads of Water Resources, Local Self Government, Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment Departments, people’s representatives and voluntary organisations.