Packaged treat for film buffs at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A treat is awaiting movie buffs at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Science fiction horror 'High Life' by French director and writer Claire Denis, Swedish fantasy film 'Border' and French director Quarxx's 'All The Gods In The Sky' will be screened at the festival as a three science-fiction and fantasy film package.

According to the organisers, all three movies have engaged and entertained cinema lovers and critics worldwide. 'High Life', the Locarno International Film Festival Golden Leopard winning French film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is a tale of a group of criminals, who promised to be freed and go on a mission to space towards a black hole in search of alternate energy sources. It questions what really resides beneath thousands of years of human progress, and canvasses the nuances of human life at the brink of an apocalypse.

Queue system will be a thing of the past



The queue system will be done away at this edition to prevent heavy rush near the entry gate at theatres. Those who have not reserved will be provided with a coupon to acquire vacant seats inside the theatre while those delegates who reserved earlier can enter early. The coupons will be distributed in theatres two hours in advance before the show begins.



Three-day pass facility

Three-day pass facility has been arranged for those who want to see films for a short duration. The passes will be available at the delegate cell of Tagore theatre and can be registered through registration.iffk.in. The fee for the registration is Rs 1000. The registration will begin from Tuesday. The arrangement for spot registration is also ready at the special counters at Tagore theatre.



Pass distributed

The delegate passes were inaugurated by Cultural minister A K Balan. The first delegate pass was received by Malayalam mission director Suja Susan George. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, secretary Mahesh Panju, cultural activist welfare board chairman P Sreekumar, deputy director H Shaji, producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram were present at the function.