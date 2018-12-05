Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Packaged treat for film buffs at IFFK

A treat is awaiting movie buffs at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Published: 05th December 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A treat is awaiting movie buffs at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Science fiction horror 'High Life' by French director and writer Claire Denis, Swedish fantasy film 'Border' and French director Quarxx's 'All The Gods In The Sky' will be screened at the festival as a three science-fiction and fantasy film package.

According to the organisers, all three movies have engaged and entertained cinema lovers and critics worldwide. 'High Life', the Locarno International Film Festival Golden Leopard winning French film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is a tale of a group of criminals, who promised to be freed and go on a mission to space towards a black hole in search of alternate energy sources. It questions what really resides beneath thousands of years of human progress, and canvasses the nuances of human life at the brink of an apocalypse.

Queue system will be a thing of the past
 
The queue system will be done away at this edition to prevent heavy rush near the entry gate at theatres. Those who have not reserved will be provided with a coupon to acquire vacant seats inside the theatre while those delegates who reserved earlier can enter early. The coupons will be distributed in theatres two hours in advance before the show begins.
 
Three-day pass facility
Three-day pass facility has been arranged for those who want to see films for a short duration. The passes will be available at the delegate cell of Tagore theatre and can be registered through registration.iffk.in. The fee for the registration is Rs 1000. The registration will begin from Tuesday. The arrangement for spot registration is also ready at the special counters at Tagore theatre.
 
Pass distributed
The delegate passes were inaugurated by Cultural minister A K Balan. The first delegate pass was received by Malayalam mission director Suja Susan George. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, secretary Mahesh Panju, cultural activist welfare board chairman P Sreekumar, deputy director H Shaji, producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram were present at the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp