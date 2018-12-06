Thiruvananthapuram's Russian literature festival begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Russian literary greats like Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky continue to influence Indian readers, auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Xth edition of the Festival of Russian Language and Literature organised by the Russian Cultural Centre at Hotel SP Grand Days, Panavila, on Tuesday. ‘’Writers in the Russian language easily could establish a bond with them. I think this is not confined to literature alone. Russian filmmakers have a great influence on Indian movie makers, Gopalakrishnan said.

Famous works of most of the Russian writers have found Indian translations. People in Kerala have enjoyed Russian works because of their love for Russian literature and the translations available in Malayalam, he added. Shashi Tharoor MP, delivering the keynote address, said literature contributes greatly to cement the relationship between two nations.

Russia and India have already set an example for that, he said. Fyodor A Rozovsky, head of the cultural department of the Russian Embassy, said interest in learning the Russian Language has increased in India.

The Sergei Esenin Award instituted by the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and the Esenin State Museum, Moscow, was presented to writer V R Govindan Unni. A literary seminar and Olympiad will be organised as part of the festival.