Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's Russian literature festival begins

Russian literary greats like Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky continue to influence Indian readers, auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan has said.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Russian literary greats like Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky continue to influence Indian readers, auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Xth edition of the Festival of Russian Language and Literature organised by the Russian Cultural Centre at Hotel SP Grand Days, Panavila, on Tuesday. ‘’Writers in the Russian language easily could establish a bond with them. I think this is not confined to literature alone. Russian filmmakers have a great influence on Indian movie makers, Gopalakrishnan said.

Famous works of most of the Russian writers have found Indian translations. People in Kerala have enjoyed Russian works because of their love for Russian literature and the translations available in Malayalam, he added. Shashi Tharoor MP, delivering the keynote address, said literature contributes greatly to cement the relationship between two nations.

Russia and India have already set an example for that, he said. Fyodor A Rozovsky, head of the cultural department of the Russian Embassy, said interest in learning the Russian Language has increased in India.
The Sergei Esenin Award instituted by the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and the Esenin State Museum, Moscow, was presented to writer V R Govindan Unni. A literary seminar and Olympiad will be organised as part of the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp