An expo of rare weaves and handcrafted jewellery

Besides rare weaves, handcrafted jewellery obtained from different parts of the country are also on display.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hand-woven cotton fabric embellished with embroidery and rare weaves from across the country are currently on display at the exhibition by Yarn boutique at their store on Cotton Hill school road. The first in-store exhibition organised by the brand also marks their fourth anniversary.
“These are dying crafts. For instance, there are very few members of the Bodo tribe in Assam who still practice the craft. Stocks are procured from them and all proceeds from the sale of the fabric will directly go to them”, says Lakshmi Suresh, founder of Yarn. The artisans who do embroidery work for Yarn are provided with the designs and colour combinations selected by designers.

Working in collaboration with different NGOs across India, the exhibition will bring the exotic embroidery work of different states like Kashida( Rajasthan), Kutch (Gujrat), Lambani (Karnataka), Toda (Tamil Nadu), Kantha (West Bengal), Bodo weaves (Assam), Aari embroidery (Uttar Pradesh) in silk and handloom sarees like Maheshwari (Madhya Pradesh), Linen (Bihar), Narayanpet (Andhra Pradesh), Kosa silk(Chattisgarh), Khadi and Matka silk (West Bengal) under one roof . The exhibition will also have on display a collection of daily wear including sarees, kurtas, salwar sets, palazzos, skirts and footwear .

Besides rare weaves, handcrafted jewellery obtained from different parts of the country are also on display. Yarn strives towards empowering struggling women weavers and artisans of rural India by promoting their products and has been conducting regular exhibitions in the Women’s Club. The exhibition will come to a close on December 9.

