When man meets machine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST Global kicked off its annual developer conference where the brightest minds came together to learn and develop their digital skills. This year’s D3, UST Global’s annual developer conference, opened with an inspiring keynote by Sajan Pillai, the CEO of UST Global.

The third edition of the annual conference had ‘Interfaces’ and the future of technology Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) as the theme. “Experience, not technology capabilities, made the internet what it is today. It is to produce better experience which is what matters than the product. Newer technologies like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice Recognition will be the key to improve productivity even further,” said Sajan.

He also quoted examples of how Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) can be implemented in various industries and shared an example of an interesting innovative project the company had completed for a healthcare client. “Gesture recognition and thought control technologies have massive implications for senior care and healthcare, and we have worked on this for one of our clients,” said Sajan. He also spoke about Anthony Mutua, the Kenyan who shot to fame for his shoe charger device from mobile phones in Africa.

UST Global already has a design-first methodology to use HMI for ‘Design for Happiness’. The methodology utilises human-centred design as the foundation stone to solve business challenges, applies anthropology to help find customer pain points, understands end-user problems, and changes those pain points into bliss points in six weeks. This is the first time any organisation has used anthropology to solve business problems.

Gerd Leonhard, a futurist and digital strategist, spoke about the power of technology. “The world will change in the next 20 years, and the change will be enormous in comparison to the change that took place in the past 300 years. The biggest shift will be the interfaces. Digital technology companies like UST Global have a massive opportunity in the coming years. Today, Data is the new oil, AI is the new electricity and IoT is the new nervous system,” he said. He also spoke about digital ethics and introduced the audience to his book on ‘ Technology Vs Humanity’. The conference will come to a close on Friday.