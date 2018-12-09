Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Censorship, a double-edged sword: Nandita Das

Censorship is a double-edged sword and it has its own merits and demerits, said actor and filmmaker Nandita Das.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Censorship is a double-edged sword and it has its own merits and demerits, said actor and filmmaker Nandita Das. She was speaking after inaugurating the Open Forum of the 23rd IFFK at Tagore Theatre on Saturday. Her film ‘Manto’ was screened at the festival. “Censorship in India remains a major issue.  Not only violence and sexual scenes, but the scenes which are stereotyped have to be censored too,” Nandita said. 

She said apart from celluloid,  many people go for self-censoring due to fear of being lynched or trolled. They don’t want to express themselves in public.She criticised the fascistic mentality prevailing in the country which defies the creative freedom. “ In the last three years, many people were lynched for silencing the divisive forces,” she said. 

Welcomes Sabarimala verdict
Nandita said that she supports the Supreme Court’s decision allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. “In general, associating the word ‘polluting’ with menstruation is an extremely archaic way of thinking,” Nandita said. She shared her views on ‘Dark is beautiful’ campaign too. Her film ‘Manto’ deals with the socially relevant issue of intolerance towards creative freedom. Nandita said she had planned to screen the movie in front of a larger audience rather than releasing in Netflix. 

Jayan K Cherian, the director of ‘Ka Bodyscapes’, a film which landed in controversy earlier due to the alleged anti-Hindu content, said that he had to struggle a lot for releasing the film. He said he had to face many agitations from various quarters. “Right-wing Hindu outfits had tried to silence me. But I never stopped fighting against it. We are still following the 17th-century Victorian laws. Those laws have to be eliminated,” Jayan said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandita Das Censorship Manto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp