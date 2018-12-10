Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District administration all set to sow the seeds of sustainable development

Published: 10th December 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of ‘Samrudhi’, a programme under the district administration’s umbrella project C Power 5 (Change Can Change Climate Change), began with land preparation work at Gandhipuram Residents Association, here, on Saturday. NSS volunteers of Government College, Kariavattom, and BEd College, under the guidance of the District Collector’s Internship Programme interns, undertook the land preparation work.

The land owned by Kavitha Sunil and Dr Sunil Kumar was provided for the project through an agreement with the district administration. The programme was welcomed by the Gandhipuram councillor and local residents. Samrudhi aims at promoting an agri-friendly environment on the premises of city and was initiated under the guidance of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and District Collector K Vasuki.

The project not only aims at converting vacant plots to productive agricultural lands but also to change the mindset of people towards sustainable agricultural practices. The main motto of the project is to encourage the production of organic vegetables rather than depending on imported pesticide-contaminated vegetables.

Project C Power 5 is envisioned as a social movement, in which a team of volunteers and professionals across the district fight against the social and environmental hazards by practising a sustainable lifestyle.

Samrudhi District Collector Internship Programme Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office

