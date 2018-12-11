Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Broken promises: Opposition backs Sanal Kumar’s wife as she begins indefinite strike

Several leaders reached the protest venue and expressed their solidarity.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:41 AM

Viji and younger son Allan staging an indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat demanding the government fulfil its promises | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Opposition will move a submission in the Assembly on Tuesday seeking compensation and government job for Viji, wife of Sanal Kumar, who was allegedly murdered by former Neyyattinkara DySP, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. He was inaugurating the indefinite agitation by Viji, her two kids, and father in front of the Secretariat on Monday, urging the government to keep its promises of job and compensation. 

“The state government has failed to keep its promise to help Viji’s family. Three ministers promised Viji that the government would provide her a job and a proper compensation. But nothing has happened even after a month. The government has not even given the minimum compensation of `10,000 to the family, which is a huge lapse from the government,” Chennithala said, expressing his solidarity with her agitation, which is backed by Sanal Kumar Action Council. 

According to Viji, the government should keep its promise as ministers, Kadakampally Surendran, KK Shylaja and Ramachandran Kadannappally, promised job offers and compensation during their visit to her residence following the incident. “My husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. I have lost faith in the government. So the government should take a decision,” she said. 

Several leaders reached the protest venue and expressed their solidarity. PC Geroge MLA said the government should dispense the compensation and give job to Viji at the earliest. “Since a government officer murdered Sanal, it is the responsibility of the government to provide enough compensation to the victim’s family,” said George. 

Action council chairman Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan said the 9am-to-5pm agitation will be intensified in the coming days if the government refuses  to address the apprehensions of the family.  
Sanal,  32, an electrician, was allegedly pushed in front of a speeding car by late Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar on November 5 following an altercation over parking their cars at Kodangavila. A week later, the accused officer was found hanging at his residence at Kallambalam. 

