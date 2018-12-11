Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MoU signed on electric vehicle policy for three cities

In line with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, the state government has recognised the need for the transition to EVs and formulated the Kerala Electric Vehicle Policy.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The state government has signed an MoU with World Resources Institute (WRI), India, on Monday to implement an electric vehicle (EV) policy, and value capture financing policy framework for Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The MoU was signed during the stakeholder consultation workshop on EV policy and way forward for the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Mascot Hotel. 

“Environmental conservation is on the top of our agenda in the state, as we are recovering from the devastating flood. In this context, the idea of electric mobility is of great significance. The suggestions received through such workshops will be incorporated and the final EV policy will be issued soon,” said Pinarayi, adding KSRTC has the enviable tag of being the first in south India to run environmentally-friendly electric buses.

The workshop aimed to bringing together stakeholders - manufacturers, OEMs, startups and technology solution providers - in the EV ecosystem, together with government decision-making bodies to encourage a discussion around the strategies to be adopted by the state for EV and for operationalising the KMTA Bill.

In line with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, the state government has recognised the need for the transition to EVs and formulated the Kerala Electric Vehicle Policy. “As per the recent Central government notification, permission is not required for e-buses, hence it will increase the vehicle population on roads. We must consider the capacity of roads and traffic congestion while making such a decision. There is the need to rethink such permit policies,” said Transport Minister A K Saseendran.

The state government plans to ensure a robust infrastructure for EV that includes adequate power availability, a network of charging points, and favourable power tariff. “The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) Bill, tabled in the assembly, is expected to bring a revolutionary shift in creating a single platform for integrating various modes of transport,” said K R Jyothilal, Transport secretary. 

EV targets
2022 - 1 million EVs on the road
2020 - Pilot fleet of  200,000 two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses and 100 ferry boats.

Auto industry urges collaborative EV policy 
T’Puram: The recent move of the state government setting a target of putting 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2022, studded with tax holidays and creation of common charging infrastructure has been marred by controversy. Industry expert Mukesh Malhotra feels such suggestions on swapping have been rejected in the most competent multi-stakeholder forums. In its vision paper, industry body SIAM says, “To make sure that this vision is realised, the industry, government and various stakeholders will need to collaborate and invest.” Swapping of batteries has unresolved issues for customers related to safety, warranty and consistent performance. These major issues have been ignored by policy makers in Kerala, feel the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp