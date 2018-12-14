Battling stereotypes sans swords

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Making this film was not a need, it was an emergency”, said Unnikrishnan Avala about his film ‘Udalazham’ which was screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala. The film deals with three stereotypical elements; tribals, transgenders and the obsession with fair complexion. While sharing his experience of the making of the film, Unnikrishnan informed that the concern was to share the subject to a mass audience rather than worrying about contribution towards the film industry as a director.

“There is beauty beyond one’s physical features or skin tone. Gulikan, the character, has a pure white soul if the audience dares to dig in deep beyond the darkness of his skin. I have always been preparing myself to earn the courage and confidence to speak out loud, about the social exclusion of the third gender, marginalised tribal community and white-skin obsession,” said Unnikrishnan.

According to the filmmaker, the research done on Nilambur tribes helped him in the making of the film. “The film was shot in Nilambur, Wayanad, Chennai, Palakkad and Kozhikode. I did a detailed study on the tribal communities and the research contributed much,” said Unnikrishnan. He also informed that it was his search for a person who could smile with his eyes even when hurt inside that ended up in Mani, who played Gulikan.

“Mani just lived as Gulikan, the character did not hide his sexuality even when he was in love with Madhi (Remya Valsala). The complex relationship tactics were played flawlessly by the cast. While Madhi was caught in a compromising position with a fishmonger, the audience might point out a finger questioning the morality of Madhi. But in reality, the film showcases the judgemental society and the taboos attached to homosexual relationships,” said Unnikrishnan.

While the film premiered at the MAMI film festival, the director believes that the IFFK platform offers a better visibility. “We had three screenings in total. It is my very first time attending IFFK, the vibe is encouraging. All three shows were houseful, people even sat on the floor to watch the film. It is up to the audience to dissect each element, analyse, criticise or compliment the film,” said the director. Unnikrishnan is currently working on his next film which will start rolling from March 2019.