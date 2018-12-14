Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Battling stereotypes sans swords

According to the filmmaker, the research done on Nilambur tribes helped him in the making of the film.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Making this film was not a need, it was an emergency”, said Unnikrishnan Avala about his film ‘Udalazham’ which was screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala. The film deals with three stereotypical elements; tribals, transgenders and the obsession with fair complexion. While sharing his experience of the making of the film, Unnikrishnan informed that the concern was to share the subject to a mass audience rather than worrying about contribution towards the film industry as a director.

“There is beauty beyond one’s physical features or skin tone. Gulikan, the character, has a pure white soul if the audience dares to dig in deep beyond the darkness of his skin. I have always been preparing myself to earn the courage and confidence to speak out loud, about the social exclusion of the third gender,  marginalised tribal community and white-skin obsession,” said Unnikrishnan.  

According to the filmmaker, the research done on Nilambur tribes helped him in the making of the film. “The film was shot in Nilambur, Wayanad, Chennai, Palakkad and Kozhikode. I did a detailed study on the tribal communities and the research contributed much,” said Unnikrishnan. He also informed that it was his search for a person who could smile with his eyes even when hurt inside that ended up in Mani, who played Gulikan.

“Mani just lived as Gulikan, the character did not hide his sexuality even when he was in love with Madhi (Remya Valsala). The complex relationship tactics were played flawlessly by the cast. While Madhi was caught in a compromising position with a fishmonger, the audience might point out a finger questioning the morality of Madhi. But in reality, the film showcases the judgemental society and the taboos attached to homosexual relationships,” said Unnikrishnan.

While the film premiered at the MAMI film festival, the director believes that the IFFK platform offers a better visibility. “We had three screenings in total. It is my very first time attending IFFK, the vibe is encouraging. All three shows were houseful, people even sat on the floor to watch the film. It is up to the audience to dissect each element, analyse, criticise or compliment the film,” said the director. Unnikrishnan is currently working on his next film which will start rolling from March 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp