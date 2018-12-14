Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Be aware of vascular illnesses

All organs in the human body are provided with a network of pure and impure blood vessels to provide oxygen and metabolites for its normal functioning.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Advanced new delivery system

By Dr M Unnikrishnan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All organs in the human body are provided with a network of pure and impure blood vessels to provide oxygen and metabolites for its normal functioning. Any affliction in blood vessels leads to serious defects and become more severe with diminished blood flow.

The incidence of vascular diseases is found to be increasing in India over the past decade. Advanced age, smoking habit, consumption of alcohol, overeating, obesity, physical inactivity coupled with diabetes and hypertension are found to be the reasons which aggravate the disease.Enlargement or excessive dilation and blockade of vessels with excessive fat and cholesterol are two major types of vascular diseases involving pure blood vessels. Dilation eventually results in the arterial blockade and leads to stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and leg cramps. In addition, varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis with serious potential complications involving impure blood vessels - veins - are also on the rise.

CHECK UP
A detailed clinical examination provides valuable clues to the organ involved and the necessary investigations needed. It includes blood tests, Duplex scan and CT/MR scans to delineate the extent of arterial disease and the nature of organ dysfunction. In addition, the cardiac system needs to assess when an open procedure is required.

TREATMENT  
Dietary control, moderate physical activities, stop smoking are a few measures to be pursued by patients. Medications to control diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia are vital to modify and control deleterious effects on affected blood vessels.If the patient presents with critical symptoms with life-threatening organ dysfunction, further measures like an Endovascular intervention or open surgical treatment might be necessary. However, endovascular surgery is less stressful for patients; but open surgery is durable and made perennial results for patients who underwent the process.
 
TYPES
Peripheral arterial disease - These are related to inadequate pure blood circulation to legs and less commonly to arms. This illness has a wide variety of forms such as claudication or cramps in legs, tiredness or inability to go upon a slope, leg pain occurring at rest and ulceration. The bluish or blackish discolouration of extreme blood stoppage demands urgent treatment or else the patient may end up losing a limb. For initial difficulty, medications, stopping smoking and graded walking exercises are sufficient.
Carotid artery disease -  This form of brain artery may be afflicted with fat deposition due to Atherosclerosis resulting in stroke namely temporary weakness of upper or lower limbs, inability to speak, visual disturbance which again if not treated may lead to permanent stroke with its devastating sequela. Along with medications, stenting or Carotid Endarterectomy will help prevent stroke if performed timely.

Aortic aneurysm - When aorta starts ballooning and enlarged due to Atherosclerosis. This condition threatens life due to the rupture upon reaching a size of 6 cms or more. Open operation or keyhole surgeries are available to treat the patient.Apart from these, there are several diseases that involve blood circulation to various organs of our body. Symptomatic varicose vein needs to be removed and Venous thromboembolism needs optimal medications for varying time frame to prevent life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Dr M Unnikrishnan is the Head of the Department of Vascular Surgery, Sree Uthradom Thirunal Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram

(The views expressed by the author are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp