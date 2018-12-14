Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flays detractors of ‘women’s wall’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said although the new world order brought up a new perspective about the world among the minds of women, there are efforts to take them back into a dark age. The state has reached here after waging a host of struggles and holding renaissance movements.

The proposed ‘women’s wall’ is a reminder to the grim reality of the new developments taking place around us and it is also a step to protect the hard-earned renaissance values of a civilised society, he said.

Responding to the notice on the adjourned motion moved by M K Muneer, the Chief Minister taunted him saying since he has an ‘altered state of consciousness’, he failed to understand the importance of the ‘women’s wall’. “I can’t even understand why he termed the ‘women’s wall’ as ‘communal wall’.

And the attempts to portray the secularist and renaissance values as regressive is condemnable,” he said.

He also said the state government has no plans to use the state fund for holding the event. Those who take the lead for holding such an event also know how to raise funds for the event.

The movement is wholeheartedly embraced by women and they would make it a grand success and it would be great if the detractors spare the women from malicious campaigns.