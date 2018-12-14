Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flays detractors of ‘women’s wall’

The proposed ‘women’s wall’ is a reminder to the grim reality of the new developments taking place around us and it is also a step to protect the hard-earned renaissance values of a civilised society,

Published: 14th December 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said although the new world order brought up a new perspective about the world among the minds of women, there are efforts to take them back into a dark age. The state has reached here after waging a host of struggles and holding renaissance movements. 

The proposed ‘women’s wall’ is a reminder to the grim reality of the new developments taking place around us and it is also a step to protect the hard-earned renaissance values of a civilised society, he said. 
Responding to the notice on the adjourned motion moved by M K Muneer, the Chief Minister taunted him saying since he has an ‘altered state of consciousness’, he failed  to understand the importance of the ‘women’s wall’. “I can’t even understand why he termed the ‘women’s wall’ as ‘communal wall’. 

And the attempts to portray the secularist and renaissance values as regressive is condemnable,” he said. 
He also said the state government has no plans to use the state fund for holding the event. Those who take the lead for holding such an event also know how to raise funds for the event. 

The movement is wholeheartedly embraced by women and they would make it a grand success and it would be great if the detractors spare the women from malicious campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp